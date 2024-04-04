Vettel reveals potential PROBLEM with Hamilton Ferrari switch

Sebastian Vettel has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's surprising move to Ferrari in 2025.

The Brit's bombshell transfer to Ferrari for the 2025 season sent shockwaves through Formula 1.

After a glorious decade with Mercedes, the seven-time world champion leaves the Silver Arrows to partner Charles Leclerc to form a dream team at the Scuderia.

Despite a winless streak stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton's hunger for victory remains strong.

He aims to add to his record-breaking win tally and secure an elusive eighth world championship title that slipped away in the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale of 2021.

Sebastian Vettel raced for Ferrari between 2015 and 2020

Sebastian Vettel has been testing hypercars recently

Vettel on Hamilton's Ferrari move

With Hamilton now following in Vettel's footsteps by joining Ferrari, the German legend shared his thoughts on the unexpected move.

"I was surprised, like I guess most of us," he said. "But exciting. Obviously, he's looking for a new challenge and it will be different to see him in red, in a different colour."

Vettel, who spent his final two seasons at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc, believes the young Monegasque driver and Hamilton will find a way to work together - but believes the driving pairing might not be the easiest to manage.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

"Charles is good, Charles is easy," Vettel said. "He's very quick, very competitive but so is Lewis. So it's more difficult I guess for the team to manage."

