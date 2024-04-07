Verstappen calls Suzuka 'intimidating' after dramatic weekend

Fresh off a surprise DNF in Australia, reigning champion Max Verstappen looks to bounce back at the high-speed Suzuka circuit.

Verstappen's imperious run came to a screeching halt two weeks ago at the Australian Grand Prix. A fire on his right rear brakes forced him out on the fourth lap, snapping a nine-race winning streak that stretched back to last season.

The disappointment was palpable for the Dutchman, who saw Ferrari's Carlos Sainz snatch his third career victory.

Despite the Melbourne setback, Verstappen remains atop the drivers' standings. His three wins in the first four races of the season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan have him sitting on 77 points, with his closest rival, Sergio Perez, trailing by 13 points.

Verstappen aims to regain dominance at Suzuka

The high-speed corners have been a happy hunting ground for Red Bull, and Verstappen continued his excellent streak at the track with victory in the race.

However, he even said that he found Suzuka 'intimidating' the first time he raced around the track.

"I think if you look at Melbourne performance-wise, I think we were quick, but we didn't finish the race," Verstappen said.

"So that's not ideal, but our car normally likes the higher-speed corners, so hopefully we can show that again this weekend."

The Dutchman's optimism is well-founded. He topped both Friday's opening practice session and Saturday's FP3 and even secured pole position in qualifying with a time of 1:28.197s.

Team-mate Sergio Perez also joins him on the front row, and it remains to be seen whether they could replicate their Bahrain and Saudi Arabia 1-2 finishes.

