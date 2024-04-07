Remarkable special edition lego Mercedes car revealed in Japan

Mercedes have revealed a special F1 car made entirely from a very unique material ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows are currently adapting to life on track with their new W15 car which has seen them struggle throughout the first three races of the season.

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at Mercedes resurgence after 'best session' comment

Star driver Lewis Hamilton sits tenth in the drivers’ championship, while George Russell rests not much better off in seventh.

Changes in track temperatures has seen the German manufacturer fall off at some events, with Hamilton even eliminated in Q2 in Melbourne.

The European leg of the season should help them bring some upgrades to the car that will improve their unpredictability and small setup window, but first they have taken the time to reveal something special in Suzuka.

Mercedes have struggled so far in 2024

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

READ MORE: F1 team principal lifts the lid on Newey approach

What have LEGO and Mercedes created?

After collaborating with LEGO to create a ‘technic’ model of the 2023 W14 for fans to create, the team has decided to go one step further.

Their collaboration has led them to make a stunning full scale LEGO version of the W14 made solely from bricks – which looks like an incredible piece of art and something that every child dreams of owning.

An incredible amount of effort has gone into the model, with 192,937 individual pieces coming together to form the car.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mercedes posted photos of the stunning model, which has racked up 10,000 likes.

Introducing the life sized LEGO W14 😍 hand-built with over 190,000 LEGO bricks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BEj9qsPT5o — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 5, 2024

READ MORE: Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained

Related