Ricciardo admits 'surprise' at RB driver choice

Daniel Ricciardo has been discussing his surprise at an earlier than expected return to Formula 1 during the 2023 season.

The Australian driver was taken away from his role as Red Bull’s third driver to replace an underperforming Nyck De Vries ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

But his efforts were scuppered by a sudden accident at the Dutch Grand Prix which left him requiring surgery to fix a broken wrist.

After missing five races, he returned at the United States Grand Prix and went on to deliver a heroic performance in Mexico not long after.

He was rewarded with a full-time drive with Visa Cash App RB for the 2024 season but has struggled throughout the first three events this season.

Daniel Ricciardo is an experienced F1 campaigner

Daniel Ricciardo smiles after returning to F1 in 2023

What did Daniel Ricciardo think of an F1 return?

The ‘Honey Badger’ has been addressing his surprise at a mid-season call to replace Nyck De Vries at the Faenza based outfit.

“I didn’t put pressure on Red Bull. I never said that they had to replace Nyck with me. I thought if it has to be this way, it will be this way,” he told Viaplay.

“I thought, ‘I’ll just keep preparing in the simulator and do all the other things to show that I’m getting back up to standard. If they call me, I’ll be ready. If they don’t call, I’ll use this time to work myself.’

“When I did get the call, it was earlier than I expected. That was surprising, but you don’t turn down an opportunity like that.”

He has been warned by Helmut Marko to raise his levels throughout the rest of the year if he wants to remain within the Red Bull setup.

Hopes for a 2025 drive with the senior team could be fading fast as he continues to lack the pace to deliver on race days.

