close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
De Vries in ODD Hulkenberg complaint over critics

De Vries in ODD Hulkenberg complaint over critics

De Vries in ODD Hulkenberg complaint over critics

De Vries in ODD Hulkenberg complaint over critics

Former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries has discussed criticisms since returning to Formula E.

Expectations were high for the former driver when he joined F1, but only took part in 10 races in 2023 before being let go.

READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

Stepping in for Alexander Albon at Williams during the Italian Grand Prix in 2022, he scored points on his F1 debut, earning him praise throughout the paddock.

However, he failed to prove himself in a full-time seat, with Red Bull director Helmut Marko claiming de Vries ‘did not meet expectations’, and replacing him with Daniel Ricciardo at the Hungarian GP.

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Nyck De Vries with Mahindra Racing
Nyck De Vries Drive to Survive Season 6

De Vries discusses Formula E critics

Since leaving F1 the Dutch driver has moved back to Formula E, where he won the championship for Mercedes in 2020-2021.

He currently competes for Mahindra Racing, and sits 17th in the 2023-24 Formula E championship.

"Firstly, I'm not aware of any criticisms," de Vries said to RacingNews365. "I think it's all about expectations, and being realistic, I think if there are criticisms which I'm not aware of, I'm not reading it. I try to avoid any kind of negativity.

"Do they follow the series? Or are they aware the team kind of finished at the back last year and without any hardware change?

"Do you expect that Nico Hulkenberg is going to win the next grand prix? It's like, honestly, I don't have much to say about it. We do us, we focus on ourselves.

Nyck De Vries for 2024 WEC

"We take our internal little wins and victories because we do still need to seize them because otherwise, it could become frustrating if you don't kind of seize them. And I think we do.

"I'm enjoying the kind of progress and the team and the foundation we are building together and hopefully, in the near future, we can get that reward."

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Toto Wolff AlphaTauri Nyck de Vries
Geri and Christian Horner celebrate together over Easter weekend
F1 Gossip

Geri and Christian Horner celebrate together over Easter weekend

  • Today 00:00
F1 legend teases all-Spanish line up at MAJOR team
F1 Gossip

F1 legend teases all-Spanish line up at MAJOR team

  • Yesterday 18:00

Latest News

F1 Gossip

De Vries in ODD Hulkenberg complaint over critics

  • Today 06:00
F1 Stories

Top Gear star claims F1 EASIER than drivers claim

  • Today 05:00
F1 News

Hamilton reveals 'mic drop' retirement plans amid struggles

  • Today 04:00
F1 News

Vettel makes SURPRISE statement over Horner allegations

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

RB star makes big admission on F1 'love'

  • Today 02:00
F1 News

Lawson fires Red Bull WARNING over controversial choice

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x