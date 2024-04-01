F1 team teases SIGNIFICANT upgrades for upcoming races
Haas look set to bring forward their first upgrades of 2024 to their car sooner than expected in a significant change from previous years.
After finishing rock bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2023 with just 12 points scored, team owner Gene Haas made the decision to part ways with team principal Guenther Steiner at the start of 2024.
Former trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu was brought in to replace him, and following pre-season testing in Bahrain, the Japanese engineer admitted that the team would be near the back of the grid at the start of the season.
Despite this claim, Komatsu has overseen an encouraging start to 2024, with four points scored from the last two races.
Haas confirm upgrades sooner than expected
Nico Hulkenberg registered the team’s first point with a 10th place finish in Saudi Arabia and in Australia, Haas had a double points finish with Hulkenberg ninth and Kevin Magnussen finishing tenth – aided by George Russell’s crash on the final lap.
And in an email sent out to Haas fans, Komatsu confirmed that the team are set to bring forward their first upgrades of the season earlier than anticipated, after promising signs from the aerodynamics department.
“Looking ahead, we know there is a lot of work to be done. Regarding the VF-24, the direction is clear,” he wrote.
“Originally, we were going to bring our first upgrade slightly later in the season, but our aerodynamics team has been doing some solid work.
“So instead, we’re going to be bringing updates earlier, which is a change for the team.
“We’ve seen encouraging signs so now we need to prove it on track.”
