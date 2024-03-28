Alonso receives emphatic support from F1 team principal after FIA penalty debate

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has been backed following a decision that led to much backlash on social media.

The two-time world champion achieved an eighth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix, rounding off a brilliant weekend for his team, where they managed a double points finish and closed to within just one point of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

This result was originally better when the drivers crossed the line, however, with Alonso coming home in sixth, but being given a mammoth 20-second penalty.

The Spaniard was given this penalty following an incident in which George Russell's car was left strewn across the circuit on the final lap of the race.

George Russell suffered a huge crash in Australia

Fernando Alonso was penalised for the incident

Alonso defended by team boss

Although Alonso didn't actually come together with Russell, it was deemed that he drove unnecessarily slowly through turn six, disrupting Russell behind and causing him to head off into the gravel.

The FIA described Alonso's driving as 'potentially dangerous', leading to some social media backlash for the 42-year-old, whose tactics were described as 'brake testing'.

One user wrote that Alonso had used 'dirty tactics', while another said that the Spaniard had put Russell in 'serious danger'.

George Russell's car was in the middle of the track

Now, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has defended his driver, in an official statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support the team have received since Sunday and the final results of the Australian Grand Prix," he said.

"Firstly, in motorsport everyone is relieved that George was ok and walked away after his accident. I want you to know that we fully support Fernando. He is the most experienced driver in Formula One. He has competed in more Grands Prix than anyone else and has more than 20-years of experience. He is a multiple World Champion in multiple categories.

"To receive a 20-second time penalty when there was no contact with the following car has been a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to accept the decision. We made our best case but without new evidence we are unable to request a right of review.

"Fernando is a phenomenal racer and he was using every tool in his toolbox to finish ahead of George - just like we saw in Brazil last year with Sergio. This is the Art of Motorsport at the highest level. He would never put anyone in harm's way.

"Thank you to everyone who has got in touch. We move forward together. We can't wait to race in front of our fans in Suzuka in a few days time."

A message to our fans from Team Principal, Mike Krack. pic.twitter.com/3IQO4zVWRk — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 26, 2024

