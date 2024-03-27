Lewis Hamilton may be one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, but a recent video shows he also possesses talents outside of F1.

The seven-time world champion has broken multiple records during his career, and has achieved 103 race victories, the most of any driver.

READ MORE: Verstappen misses opportunity to SMASH Hamilton F1 record in Australia

He further cemented his legendary status in F1 by announcing a shock move to Ferrari for 2025, where he could achieve a record breaking eighth world title.

Despite this, the Mercedes driver has not won a race since 2021, and has suffered the worst start to a season in his career, currently 10th in the driver standings.

Lewis Hamilton Brazilian GP 2008

Lewis Hamilton Australian GP 2024

Hamilton ‘best’ to hold a gun

Recently a video was posted on social media showcasing Hamilton's skills outside of his F1 career.

He visited the Taran Tactical shooting ranch in 2020, and they were full of praise for the seven-time world champion.

They said:

“Lewis Hamilton he’s literally at a like A class level for his first time ever- He never shot before.

“He’s the best that's ever held a gun not just at my place I would say that’s ever walked the earth.”

READ MORE: Hamilton's Mercedes commitment discussed by team-mate amid Ferrari switch

The video on social media shows his rapid reaction times, and proves his talents at the shooting range as well as in a race car.

Discussing the start of the 2024 season with Sky Sports, Hamilton was downbeat after the Australian GP.

He said:

“It's the worst start to a season I’ve ever had. It’s worse than 2009.

“It's tough on the spirit for everyone in the team when so much work has been going on over the winter. You come in excited, driven and motivated, with the mindset you're going to be fighting for wins, then that's not the case.”

READ MORE: OUTRAGEOUS Las Vegas GP ticket prices revealed

Related