'He's proving himself to be Max Verstappen's top challenger' - GPFans Australian GP Hot Takes

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took a sensational second career victory at the Australian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris at Albert Park.

An early overtake on championship leader Max Verstappen - who retired soon after with a mechanical issue - proved to be the defining moment of the race, with Sainz pushing through the pain barrier to eventually take the chequered flag.

Leclerc rounded off a great day for the Maranello-based team by bringing home a one-two, while McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished third and fourth respectively, with the latter narrowly missing out on a home race podium.

Here are the GPFans team's takes on the main talking points from the third race of the season at the Albert Park Circuit.

GPFans journalists on the Australian Grand Prix

Stuart Hodge - Chief Editor

Only one man has beaten a Red Bull outright since back in the 2022 season. His name is Carlos Sainz and - time and again - the outcast Ferrari driver is proving himself to be the top challenger to Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025

With Red Bull enduring a nightmare in Melbourne, it left the race open for the next best man to win. Once again, just as in Singapore last year, that man was Sainz.

Charles Leclerc may be the single-lap livewire but it’s Carlos who delivers in terms of race pace. With veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso probably past their best, and Lando Norris still to stand on the top step of the podium, there’s an easy case to be made that Sainz is the second-best driver in the world.

Not just that, but amid massive pressure over his F1 future and on the back of a major medical surgery, once more the Spaniard showed the physical and mental fortitude to finish first.

Ronan Murphy - Social Media Editor

Finally, promising Sainz in the F1 title race. We have a World Drivers’ Championship battle on our hands!

Anyone who woke up early enough was well rewarded with a dramatic race from start to finish in Australia, as the track down under turned the WDC upside down.

All it took was a Max Verstappen retirement, but thankfully one Red Bull retiring didn’t mean a simple procession for Sergio Perez to win in his absence.

Instead with got a Ferrari-filled podium, plenty of Mercedes action and Lando Norris getting a date with the podium instead of a chicken shop.

Most importantly, we got a heroic comeback story from Sainz.

Carlos Sainz recovered from appendix surgery to win

How can anyone possibly sleep after all that excitement?

Dan Ripley - Deputy Chief Editor