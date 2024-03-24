Norris cracks 'jump start' joke after Saudi GP FIASCO

McLaren's Lando Norris has been having some fun with his potential jump start at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago in Jeddah.

The British driver appeared to get away with leaving his grid box early last time out, and joked in Australia about the possibility of employing it as a tactic this weekend.

READ MORE: Penalty demotes Red Bull driver to SIXTH on the grid at Australian GP

Norris was not penalised for the apparent infringement due to technology within his grid slot not working, and not providing stewards with the information that he had indeed started moving before the lights had gone out.

As Norris himself admitted, the slightly early getaway actually hampered his race start, as he had to stop his car before launching into the proper start.

Fast-forward two weeks, and the McLaren driver's brilliant qualifying performance - mixed with Sergio Perez's penalty - will see Norris start up in third, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Verstappen tipped for Red Bull EXIT in shocking claim

Lando Norris got away with a potential jump start

Lando Norris will start third in Australia

Norris' Australian GP plans

Norris has admitted that his team will not be in the fight with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari, but they may be able to work together in order to challenge for a podium, with Oscar Piastri also starting in fifth.

Asked by Brookes about how he's going to tackle the start surrounded by the likes of Verstappen, Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Norris had a brilliant answer.

“Not a jump start,” the young Brit quipped, before defending the fact that he didn't actually get penalised for the potential infringement in Jeddah: “I didn’t jump the start, so, it wasn’t a jump start was it?”

“I’m happy with today and tomorrow’s another goal and there are things to work on and prepare for.

“Battling against Red Bull and Ferraris is probably going to be a very tough challenge so probably don’t plan on concentrating too much on them but we’re starting ahead of one and if we can finish ahead of however many that’ll be good but yeah probably not our main focus on who we’re battling but I will battle for as long as I need and as long as I think I’m capable of doing so.”

READ MORE: Mercedes admit FUNDAMENTAL flaw in 2024 design

Related