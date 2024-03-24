Ferrari star in UNUSUAL Australian GP FIA investigation

Carlos Sainz was hauled off to see the stewards this weekend thanks to an incident in FP3 at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard had a good session, setting the third fastest time just a tenth of a second off the pace, but was subsequently summoned to answer for an infringement.

It marks a welcome return for the Spaniard, who is back in the SF-24 this weekend having recovered from appendicitis surgery that caused him to miss the most recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where he was replaced by British star Oliver Bearman.

Sainz had looked sharp throughout the weekend's practice sessions but it appear his judgement at the end of FP3 may be the only thing in question.

Carlos Sainz is back behind the wheel of the Ferrari

Carlos Sainz was called to face stewards

False start Sainz

The 29-year-old appeared to break FIA protocol by carrying out a practice start not in accordance with 10.3 of their race notes, which read:

"All drivers carrying out a practice start must do so by pulling as far forward on the grid as possible and, if necessary, should wait for others to carry out a start before getting to a grid position further forward.

"Under no circumstances should a driver make a practice start if another car is still stationary in front of him on the same side of the grid."

Sainz of course has previous when it comes to the stewards at Albert Park, infamously picking up a time penalty following a collision with Fernando Alonso in the last-gasp race star after a red flag right at the end of the 2023 race that caused him to tumble well out of the major points.

