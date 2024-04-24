Ferrari star's manager expects driver 'movement' in the coming weeks

Carlos Sainz's manager, Carlos Onoro, has admitted that the Ferrari star's future remains unclear, labelling the F1 drivers market as 'all over the place'.

Sainz will be replaced by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the end of this year, meaning he is one of 11 drivers currently without a seat secured for the 2025 season.

The Spaniard has made a positive start to this year's championship, already claiming two third-place finishes in Bahrain and Japan, as well as a stunning race win at Albert Park in Melbourne - his third victory for the team since joining in 2021.

Where will Sainz end up?

His impressive form means Sainz should have no shortage of options when selecting his next drive, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, all potential destinations for the 29-year-old.

Speaking to the F1 Nation podcast after last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, Onoro revealed that there were 'a few' balls in the air for Sainz as he considers his next move.

'Let's say it's an interesting period of time at the moment,' he said.

'The driver market has been all over the place lately and I think we will see some movement in the upcoming weeks, but I think for the moment the juggling continued.'

When pushed on whether there would be any developments before the Miami Grand Prix on May 5, he added: 'No, no, no.

'You can sleep well between China and Miami, there will be no big news at least coming from us.

'We are for sure still playing a game.'

