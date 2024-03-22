Huge F1 figure reveals criminal complaint against FIA

Susie Wolff has taken a huge step against the FIA by taking legal action following a controversial inquiry last year.

The F1 Academy director and wife of Mercedes team boss Toto has claimed she has filed "a criminal complaint in the French courts in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December".

The claims have been made following the FIA's initial decision to launch an inquiry after a magazine published an alleged conflict of interest surrounding Wolff and her position in Formula 1.

Reports surrounding the affair claimed teams were unhappy with the Wolffs roles in and around F1, only for the F1 teams to one-by-one release public statements shortly after insisting they backed Wolff - leaving the FIA with little trail to go on.

The matter was very quickly ended just two days later when the FIA officially brought an end to the inquiry by withdrawing the investigation

Susie Wolff was left furious by the saga though and at the time released a statement saying she was "deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised" by the claims, and described the allegations as "intimidatory and misogynistic" in a social media post.

Wolff takes further action with FIA

And ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix she has confirmed her next step in the matter releasing a statement on X that read: “I can confirm that I have personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4 March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December."

“There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account.

“Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not.”

GPFans has approached the FIA for comment, but Wolff's confirmation of legal action comes just days after the FIA released a statement to the public off the back of an ethics enquiry case surrounding Christian Horner that read:

“At the FIA, enquiries and complaints are received and managed by the Compliance Officer, and the Ethics Committee where appropriate.

“Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing strict confidentiality throughout the process.

“As a consequence, and in general, we are unable to confirm the receipt of any specific complaint and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on the complaints that we may receive from any parties.”

