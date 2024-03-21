Mercedes driver admits IGNORING team on race weekends
Mercedes driver admits IGNORING team on race weekends
A Mercedes-contracted driver has revealed how he deals with the team's communications during race weekends – which is to say, but not dealing with them.
Anthony Davidson is still a simulator and demonstration driver for Mercedes at the age of 44, which has the potential to clash with his punditry work for Sky Sports.
READ MORE: Mercedes admit FUNDAMENTAL flaw in 2024 design
Davidson used to boast a full-time seat in F1, when he drove with the Super Aguri team in 2007, and has also worked with Minardi, BAR and Honda in separate stints in the sport.
The Brit has become a fixture of F1 coverage in the UK, with his analysis of various technical aspects via the 'Sky Pad' entertaining viewers.
Davidson's multiple roles within F1 may provide somewhat of a conflict of interests, but the 44-year-old is just as critical of Mercedes' recent downfalls as any of his Sky colleagues.
READ MORE: F1 star set to be SHIELDED from media in Australia
Davison's Mercedes role
Now, Davidson has revealed how he manages to continue to take an objective view on teams up and down the grid, despite working with the Brackley-based outfit.
“I don't really talk about it too much, the sim role, with Mercedes," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.
"I like to when I'm behind the microphone treat it as completely unbiased.
”Actually on a race weekend, I purposely completely cut all communication with the team. So I can be more genuine in my view, and also the way I anticipate their weekend or even comment on their weekend.
”In many ways, I'm maybe a bit more harsh on them than with other teams because I know the work that goes into behind the scenes with that team and I know that the blood sweat and tears that goes into operating such a successful F1 team.”
READ MORE: Pat McAfee slams 'BORING' F1 in Verstappen jab
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team set for unusual BAN at next race
- 1 minute ago
F1 legend in HILARIOUS 'budgie smuggler' video
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star admits 'whole wide world' concern over Red Bull
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes driver admits IGNORING team on race weekends
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull chief reveals team's impending STRUGGLES
- Yesterday 23:00
Mercedes working on major weakness after slow start to 2024
- Yesterday 22:00