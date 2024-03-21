F1 team set for unusual BAN at next race

close global

One Formula 1 team will be forced to change their name for the first time this season, thanks to strict rules.

The Australian Grand Prix will provide a very slight justification for Sauber's double name announcement over the winter, with one of their sponsors not allowed to be on show Down Under.

Eventually, the Sauber-owned team settled for simply Stake F1, but there was more drama still to come.

It was revealed that the team would need to change their name throughout the season, with strict gambling rules in certain countries restricting their use of 'Stake' at certain race weekends.

At these races, the team will be known instead as Kick Sauber.

Stake F1 are repping a bold livery this season
Alessandro Alunni Bravi is the team's representative

F1 team to change name

One such race includes the Australian GP, where F1 heads this weekend, with the Albert Park Circuit ready to host the third race of the 2024 season.

Speaking to media ahead of the season, team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi explained: "Last year, we alternated to different team names according to the different countries where we go racing.

"We will be fully compliant with all the local applicable laws and where Stake is permitted. So where gambling advertising is prohibited, we will use a different name.

"As last year, we have Kick as one of our most important partners - the car launch was streamed live on Kick.com, our chassis name is Kick Sauber, so where we will not be racing as Stake, we will use the second team name."

The Sauber-owned team are currently in a two-year holding phase, with Audi set to take over the outfit in 2026.

F1 Standings

