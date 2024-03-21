F1 legend in HILARIOUS 'budgie smuggler' video

One of Formula 1's biggest characters has leaned fully into the Aussie vibe for this weekend's grand prix in Melbourne, reminding fans of his sense of humor yet again.

Two Australian drivers will take to the grid this weekend, yet it's a European who might be the most stereotypically Australian coming Sunday's flag.

However, they may have a new favourite after seeing an advert starring Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas for Uber Australia.

Bottas' Bondi Beach mullet-and-moustache look has already been compared with Australian cricket legend Merv Hughes recently, and the Finn's general love of stripping down to his budgie smugglers have made him a social media favourite.

That then made him the perfect fit for this new Uber advert, where the 34-year-old is seen showering in his front garden, and drying his budgie smugglers using a unique contraption on a new car.

Valtteri Bottas is well known for his style off-track

F1 heads to Australia this weekend

Bottas' Uber advert goes viral

In the advert, Bottas proclaims his love for the fashion and food of Australia, before stating that he 'loves to drive' on the Australian roads.

The 10-time F1 race winner then proceeds to show off his 'second car' - complete with all a man like Bottas would need.

As well as the above washing and drying technology, Bottas' car features a meat pie warmer, a bike rack, 'mullet erasion technology' and, of course, 'BRS' - bug reduction system.

The advert has got a lot of people talking, including fellow driver Pierre Gasly, who simply labelled Bottas a 'legend'.

Meat pie warmer? ✅ Budgie Smuggler clothes line? ✅ Kookaburra horn? ✅



Your first car could NEVER... So we made a second car that could. Purpose built for an Aussie road trip.@Uber_Australia #UberCarShare pic.twitter.com/2AkyvBYYUu — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 20, 2024

