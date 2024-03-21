F1 star admits 'whole wide world' concern over Red Bull

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that he has some concerns after the first two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Max Verstappen won the opening pair of Saturday races, with team-mate Sergio Perez following him home in second place on both occasions.

READ MORE: Pat McAfee slams 'BORING' F1 in Verstappen jab

With Perez closely trailing his team-mate in a one-two finish at both races, Bottas is apprehensive about the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen's potential to match his own win-streak record only adds to the anxiety, having secured nine consecutive victories since the 2023 Japanese GP.

Max Verstappen has comfortably won the opening two races of 2024

Valtteri Bottas is concerned by Red Bull's dominance

Bottas: Let's hope things change

As Bottas reflects on Red Bull's near-perfect performance, he grapples with the daunting prospect of a repeat scenario in the 2024 season.

“It’s been quite a clean sweep for the last two races for Red Bull and Max,” Bottas said, according to Sportskeeda. “So, it’s a bit concerning.

“Obviously, it doesn’t change our focus and our battles on track. But for the whole wide world, it could be a bit like last year. But let’s hope things change during the year.”

No drivers or teams have managed to get close to Red Bull so far this season

Verstappen dominated the 2024 Bahrain GP, winning from pole with a 22.457-second lead over Perez. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took P3, trailing by 25.110s, with Charles Leclerc in P4, 14.559s behind.

A week later at the Saudi Arabian GP, Leclerc was the top non-Red Bull driver in P3, 18.639s behind Verstappen. McLaren's Oscar Piastri followed in P4, 13.368s further back, while Perez, even with a five-second penalty, finished P2, 13.643s behind Verstappen.

READ MORE: FIA offer update on Horner Red Bull accuser complaint reports

Related