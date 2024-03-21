F1 star admits 'whole wide world' concern over Red Bull
Valtteri Bottas has admitted that he has some concerns after the first two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Max Verstappen won the opening pair of Saturday races, with team-mate Sergio Perez following him home in second place on both occasions.
With Perez closely trailing his team-mate in a one-two finish at both races, Bottas is apprehensive about the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.
Verstappen's potential to match his own win-streak record only adds to the anxiety, having secured nine consecutive victories since the 2023 Japanese GP.
Bottas: Let's hope things change
As Bottas reflects on Red Bull's near-perfect performance, he grapples with the daunting prospect of a repeat scenario in the 2024 season.
“It’s been quite a clean sweep for the last two races for Red Bull and Max,” Bottas said, according to Sportskeeda. “So, it’s a bit concerning.
“Obviously, it doesn’t change our focus and our battles on track. But for the whole wide world, it could be a bit like last year. But let’s hope things change during the year.”
Verstappen dominated the 2024 Bahrain GP, winning from pole with a 22.457-second lead over Perez. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took P3, trailing by 25.110s, with Charles Leclerc in P4, 14.559s behind.
A week later at the Saudi Arabian GP, Leclerc was the top non-Red Bull driver in P3, 18.639s behind Verstappen. McLaren's Oscar Piastri followed in P4, 13.368s further back, while Perez, even with a five-second penalty, finished P2, 13.643s behind Verstappen.
