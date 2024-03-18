close global

F1 star aims for 2025 seat after sensational debut

Oliver Bearman has been discussing his Formula 1 future following a stunning debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 18-year old served as a last-minute replacement for an injured Carlos Sainz, who required surgery for appendicitis.

Narrowly missing out on Q3, Bearman finished the race an impressive seventh, beating fellow compatriots Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit, who is the reserve driver for both Ferrari and Haas – and will also compete in F2 this season with Prema – will no doubt have teams looking at him for the future, and speaking with BBC East, Bearman has his eyes on a seat in 2025.

Oliver Bearman finished P7 in Saudi Arabia
The Brit beat Lewis Hamilton in the race

Bearman eyes 2025 seat

When asked if he could be on the grid next year, he said: "I think so. It depends on how I get on.

"That's a childhood dream that I would love to realise. I need to keep pushing in F2 to make sure that I can get that F1 seat - that's my main goal for this year. "I need to keep up the good work and not let any of this faze me because you're only as good as your last race."

Bearman has been part of the Ferrari academy since 2021, and after his appearance in Saudi Arabia, he is keen to race for the Maranello squad on a permanent basis.

Bearman is the reserve driver at Haas and Ferrari

"This is my third year living in Italy," he added.

"It was a very daunting prospect. I started at 15, 16 years old and I was living out here by myself, but now I've gained a lot [of] freedom and friends.

"Especially after this race, I seem to know everyone in the factory. They've all congratulated me, which is a really special feeling, and I feel motivated by that as well. It's great to have recognition.

"It just makes you want to keep pushing and it would be amazing to race here full-time one day."

