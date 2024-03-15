close global

Ferrari president names moment that defined 'great champion' Hamilton

Ferrari president John Elkann has opened up on Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to the team from 2025, and named the moment that showed him as a 'great champion'.

It has been just over a month since the announcement that the seven-time champion would partner up with Charles Leclerc in the future.

The British champion was expected to end his career at Mercedes, the team where he won six of his seven world titles.

Despite this, they have struggled during the ground effect era, and the failure to provide Hamilton with a race win may be one of the reasons for him leaving.

Lewis Hamilton Bahrain 2024
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton

Elkann looks forward to welcoming Lewis to Ferrari

"I have always said over the years how much Lewis is a great driver, how much he has done for F1,” Elkann told Sky.

“He will join Ferrari and this is a sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us.”

Elkann also praised the way Hamilton congratulated young Ferrari star Ollie Bearman at the Saudi GP.

"If one thinks he can stay ahead of Hamilton and Lando Norris on his debut, I think Oliver will remember this for his whole life.

“The hug that Lewis wanted to give him shows what a great champion he is on and off the track."

Ferrari president John Elkann

The Ferrari boss has his eyes on the future however, and expects Hamilton to perform at Ferrari when the regulations change in 2026.

"2026 will be a cycle that closes, then another will open,” the Ferrari president said.

“The important thing will be to always be competitive and continue to fuel this spirit."

