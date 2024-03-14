Haas F1 team jacket goes on sale for INCREDIBLE $1,500
US F1 team Haas have partnered with an iconic Italian fashion brand but it's going to cost you if you wish to bag yourself some of their stunning merchandise.
Founded in 2015 by Milan-born photographer Francesco Ragazzi, Palm Angels became partners with Haas ahead of the 2023 season and they have now released some cool looking gear found on the website of the famous British store Harrods.
However, if you wish to get your hands on what's on offer - it doesn't come cheap..
Palm Angels x Haas collection incredible prices
The standout part of the collection is a bomber jacket in Haas’ red, black and white colours, which is selling for a staggering $1,594.
The jacket features the Palm Angels logo on the front, as well as the Haas logo on the back with the words ‘Palm Angels Racing’ next to it, with a water-resistant outer shell with pit-crew details.
Other items included in the collection are a hoodie, again in the Haas red, black and white colours - but is predominantly the latter.
It features the logos of both Palm Angels and Haas and is on sale for $858. Another clothing item in the collection is a black T-shirt with Palm Angels and Haas branding on the front.
On the back, a unique red pattern goes across more Palm Angels and Haas branding, with ‘season ‘24’ also written. The shirt is selling on Harrods of $557.
Haas secured their first point of the season in Saudi Arabia, after Nico Hulkenberg came home to finish 10th in Jeddah.
