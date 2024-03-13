Leclerc meets favourite singer in WHOLESOME moment
Charles Leclerc has been handed the opportunity to meet his favourite singer after securing a podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver shares a strong passion for music, taking the time to write his own sometimes.
He is also a talented pianist and has been seen on multiple occasions practicing the past-time which takes his mind away from the crazy world of Formula 1.
A world in which he has started the 2024 season strongly, with two consecutive top four finishes, despite being plagued by issues at the first race of the season in Bahrain.
His podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix shows that Ferrari are making progress and that crucially they may be able to compete for the odd victory soon.
After getting the opportunity to meet Ultimo, an Italian singer, he brought him a special gift to show him his appreciation for his work.
Handing him a Ferrari t-shirt, he wrote the message ‘For Ultimo but always the number one.’, which the singer posted on his Instagram.
Leclerc is clearly enjoying his downtime ahead of a lengthy trip to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, where Ferrari are expected to challenge Red Bull for victory.
