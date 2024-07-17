Haas boosted by HUGE Ferrari news

A key Ferrari partnership has been extended until at least the end of the 2028 season in a huge boost to a rival Formula 1 team.

Ferrari have been the subject of much change over the past few months, with a lucrative sponsorship deal seeing an update to both their name and livery, while personnel changes have been regular.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will join the team in 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz, while Hamilton's Mercedes colleagues Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio will follow the Brit in joining the Maranello outfit.

On top of this, technical director Enrico Cardile recently announced his departure from the team after 20 years, instead joining Aston Martin from next season.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Ferrari and Haas extend partnership

Despite all of this change and turbulence around the underperforming outfit, they have managed to nail down a key ally as they attempt to become world champions once again in the coming seasons.

Haas and Ferrari have long had a close relationship, with Ferrari supplying the American team with power units, and Haas regularly offering young Ferrari stars an opportunity on the grid in return.

The most recent of these will come in the form of Ollie Bearman in 2025, who will drive for Haas having previously impressed on his debut with the legendary Ferrari team.

Now, that relationship between Ferrari and Haas has been confirmed to last long into the future, with an announcement that Haas will continue to use Ferrari power units until at least 2028, taking them into the new regulations that are set to sweep into the sport in 2026.

"I’m thrilled to extend our relationship with Scuderia Ferrari until 2028,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in an official statement.

"As an organization we’ve only ever raced with Ferrari power units and to have that continued stability moving into the next set of power unit regulations is a key part of our ongoing development. The relationship with Scuderia Ferrari has always been a special one to us – they were instrumental in the genesis of the program back in the early days and have continued to be a valuable technical partner to us throughout the past nine seasons.

"I’m delighted we now have more seasons ahead and my thanks go to Fred Vasseur and many others at Scuderia Ferrari for continuing to show faith in our project. This announcement is just another example of the long-term ambition of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – our investment and growth in the sport continues."

