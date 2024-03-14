close global

Ferrari F1 boss BULLISH over title fight with Red Bull

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur remains hopeful that his team can still lay down a serious title challenge to Red Bull this season.

The Scuderia have made steady progress in the past year to emerge as Red Bull's chief challengers at the start of the 2024 campaign, which has seen the world champions put in an ominous display so far after taking back-to-back one-two finishes.

The SF24 has dramatically improved the way it treats the Pirelli tyres, helping drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in their bid to reel in Max Verstappen and Mexican star Sergio Perez.

As they bring upgrades to their car, they should be able to close the gap even further to the dominant Red Bull – ending their streak of nine consecutive victories.

Fred Vasseur has been Ferrari boss for two seasons
Carlos Sainz missed the Saudi GP with appendicitis
Charles Leclerc pushes the SF24 at Jeddah

Vasseur: The feeling is more positive

Speaking with optimism about their chances for the rest of the year, Fred Vasseur was positive about where they lie currently.

“In quali they have perhaps two/three tenths on us, and in the race a bit more,” he said. “But it's difficult to estimate because we don't know if they were pushing at the max.

“But the feeling is more positive that, if you come back in this region, you know if you do a step, you can put some pressure on them.

“When we were at one second [behind] it was useless, but now with a good start we can be there, we can fight.”

The upcoming Australian Grand Prix should signal their best chance to fight with Red Bull all season, owing to its lack of long straights and plenty of medium speed corners.

It’s unknown whether Carlos Sainz will return to the car or whether Ollie Bearman will take his seat after an appendicitis operation, but Charles Leclerc has proven by virtue of qualifying on the front row in both races so far, that he can produce a lap out of nowhere and might be able to snag a pole position.

