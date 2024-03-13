Ecclestone reacts to Massa 'CHEATED' title lawsuit

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has issued a response to Felipe Massa's legal action aimed against himself, the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) in regards to the 2008 world championship.

Massa has launched a lawsuit attempting to claim a figure between $77 million-£192 million in compensation, after comments made last year by Ecclestone surrounding the 'crashgate' scandal from the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ecclestone revealed that he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew about Renault's transgressions long before the incident was actually investigated. The Brit has since said he 'doesn't remember' these comments.

Renault were found guilty of asking Nelson Piquet Jr to purposely crash into the wall in order to help the strategy of team-mate Fernando Alonso, who had just pitted for fresh tyres.

Alonso, who had no knowledge of the plan, went on to win the race, while Massa finished outside of the points having been leading comfortably, and Piquet only revealed what had been asked of him a year later, when he was dropped from the team, resulting in an investigation.

The 2008 world championship was won by a single point by Hamilton, who finished the Singapore GP up in second.

Massa believes that, had the incident have been investigated sooner, the result of the race may have been null and void, meaning Massa would have won the championship that season, denying Hamilton the first of his seven titles.

Last year, Ecclestone said that Hamilton had great luck in achieving the world championship: “I still feel sorry for Massa today, he won his final at his home race in Sao Paulo, did everything right.

"He was cheated out of the title he deserved, while Hamilton had all the luck in the world and won his first championship.”

Now, the 93-year-old has commented on the latest development in the story, the fact that Massa has officially launched legal proceedings.

“If you ask me, he is doing what is right,” Ecclestone told PA Media.

“I think it is good that he lets an English judge decide.”

“I can't say anything about the verdict or what will happen,” he added. “I really have no idea, I don't think anyone does.”

