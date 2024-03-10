Geri Horner SHOCKS in Saudi Arabian GP appearance

Geri Horner was unexpectedly seen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, being shown on TV next to her husband Christian Horner after Max Verstappen's win.

The Red Bull team principal was the subject of an internal investigation last month which cleared him of 'inappropriate behaviour' toward a female employee.

While much of the gossip around the paddock during the weekend in Jeddah surrounded the future of Horner's colleague Helmut Marko and three-time world champion Max Verstappen, media attention has been on the Horners for over a month now.

So-called Ginger Spice had not been expected to be present at the Saudi Arabian GP, having been shown alongside her husband in a show of defiance in Bahrain last time out.

She was seen celebrating Verstappen's season-opening victory with a big smile on her face, following what Marko had called an off-season of 'turbulence'.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Geri Horner has been present at the last two races

Red Bull figures' futures in doubt

Verstappen once again claimed victory in Jeddah, beating his nearest rival in Sergio Perez by over 13 seconds (once the Mexican's penalty was added to his time).

This time around, the podium celebrations were seen being enjoyed by the Horners and chief technical officer Adrian Newey, whose position with Red Bull has also been called into question.

Whether or not this weekend's twists in the ongoing saga at Red Bull will draw a line under the matter remains to be seen, but the team's unrelenting dominance of the sport has continued despite the speculation.

The world champions have opened the season with back-to-back one-two finishes.

