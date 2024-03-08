close global

F1 broadcaster make HUGE error over FIA statement

Sky Sports have mistaken the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia - Mohammed bin Salman with the current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem ahead of the second race of the season in Jeddah.

The FIA president has been the subject of two separate allegations relating to the 2023 Formula 1 season this week.

The governing body responded to the allegations by stating that their Compliance Department was ‘addressing the concerns’.

Coincidentally, there is a history between the two names that Sky Sports mixed up before FP1 in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem chats with Max Verstappen
The mistake made by Sky Sports before FP1

Ben Sulayem involved in controversy

Just last year, FIA president Ben Sulayem took to social media to complain about Formula 1’s ‘inflated’ £16bn price tag, after an offer reported to have been made early in 2023 by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) - chaired by Mohammed bin Salman.

It’s important to remember that Formula 1’s commercial rights are separate from the FIA, resulting in accusations from Liberty Media that Bel Sulayem had interfered with their rights ‘in an unacceptable manner.’

For now, Liberty Media have made it clear that they have no intention to sell Formula 1 after laughing off any potential sale of the sport.

