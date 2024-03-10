close global

Marko reveals conversation with key RB figure after 'conflict' claims

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that the 'theatre' of the Bahrain Grand Prix involving both Visa Cash App RB drivers could have been avoided.

Drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo were involved in a post-race on-track altercation, after Tsunoda was displeased with his team telling him to let Ricciardo past for 13th place.

At the time, the Japanese driver was hunting down the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, but the team believed Ricciardo, on fresher tyres, had a better chance of getting past the Dane.

Ricciardo was not able to make the move stick, and Tsunoda was left agitated in his cockpit, even diving down the inside of his more experienced team-mate during the cool-down lap.

This sparked Ricciardo to call the 23-year-old a "f****** helmet" over his team radio.

Daniel Ricciardo was unhappy with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's antics at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are taking the Faenza-based team into their new era
Helmut Marko has worked with a host of superstars in his role with Red Bull

Marko mediator in Ricciardo and Tsunoda battle

After the race, Ricciardo admitted that there was 'conflict' between the pair, but cited that it was only the first race of the season, and that they would be looking to put it behind them and concentrate on optimising results for the team.

Now Marko, who has been involved in many driver spats with both Red Bull and the Faenza-based team, has revealed his role as peacemaker between the pair.

"The theatre could have been avoided," he told OE24.

"I spoke to Yuki afterwards; with the right strategy he could have finished tenth."

F1 Standings

