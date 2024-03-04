close global

Marko reveals Verstappen mindset after CHAOTIC week

Marko reveals Verstappen mindset after CHAOTIC week

Marko reveals Verstappen mindset after CHAOTIC week

Marko reveals Verstappen mindset after CHAOTIC week

Helmut Marko has insisted that Max Verstappen is as relaxed as ever, despite the storm whirling around their Red Bull team.

The 24-race season will be the longest in Formula 1 history, and the media attention has been on the reigning champion's team more than ever before.

Verstappen’s searing victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix shows exactly how relaxed he is behind the wheel of his RB20.

The Dutchman appears to have had a healthy reset over the winter and is ready to relentlessly attack his F1 rivals this year.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Helmut Marko poses with Red Bull boss Christian Horner
Red Bull are the class of the F1 field currently
Max Verstappen has won eight F1 races in a row

Marko: It was almost impossible

Speaking to Sky Germany, Helmut Marko discussed Verstappen’s mindset heading into a season where he aims to win his fourth consecutive world title.

“It's business as usual. We are happy that the season is starting again,” he said. “The tests were very successful, especially the fact that our concept worked so convincingly straight away, that was a great relief.

“Max has gotten even more relaxed and even better, even though it was almost impossible and now we'll see."

Winning is helping the Red Bull camp remain relaxed at the moment, as speculation over Christian Horner’s future continues to swirl around the paddock.

They will need to remain focused on developing their car to remain ahead of the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes throughout the season, if they are to continue their success.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Christian Horner Bahrain Grand Prix Helmut Marko
F1 Standings

