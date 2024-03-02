close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton caught on team radio complaining about Mercedes issue

Hamilton caught on team radio complaining about Mercedes issue

Hamilton caught on team radio complaining about Mercedes issue

Hamilton caught on team radio complaining about Mercedes issue

The Bahrain Grand Prix didn't work out quite as Lewis Hamilton had hoped, with his Mercedes clearly slower than the Red Bulls and Ferraris, and on pace with the McLarens.

Approaching the halfway point in the race, the Brit also took to his radio to complain about the seat in his cockpit breaking.

It summed up what had been a pretty troublesome opening few laps for the Mercedes team, with George Russell losing a position and both drivers complaining of overheating issues with their cars.

Hamilton has been running with a new seat position in his Mercedes W15 car, and had been quite optimistic about how he felt in the car, despite qualifying ninth on Friday.

READ MORE: Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

Lewis Hamilton struggled in the early stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Toto Wolff had been fairly optimistic about Mercedes' new W15 car

Mercedes' nightmare start to 2024

Hamilton was hoping for what he believed would be a 'fun' race, with Mercedes sacrificing one-lap speed for an overall better race car, having achieved a one-two in FP2 on Thursday.

Russell, meanwhile, would have been expecting to challenge for a podium position having started in third, but couldn't keep up with the likes of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

That made for a pretty miserable start to the season-opening Bahrain GP for Mercedes' new W15, then, with Hamilton clearly not happy with what will be his final Mercedes car.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Toto Wolff George Russell
Stroll mocked after drawing first yellow flag of 2024 after ONE CORNER
Bahrain Grand Prix

Stroll mocked after drawing first yellow flag of 2024 after ONE CORNER

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix start time, schedule and ESPN coverage
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix start time, schedule and ESPN coverage

  • Yesterday 13:57

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win

  • 23 minutes ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

Stroll mocked after drawing first yellow flag of 2024 after ONE CORNER

  • 2 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton caught on team radio complaining about Mercedes issue

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Haas star makes BIG Steiner admission after Drive to Survive star axed

  • 2 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

Leclerc hits out at Ferrari strategy AGAIN after Bahrain defeat

  • 3 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix start time, schedule and ESPN coverage

  • Yesterday 13:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x