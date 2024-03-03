Kravitz claims Horner Red Bull situation UNPRECEDENTED

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has admitted that he's never seen a situation which has put so much focus on one team than Red Bull's start to 2024.

Team principal Christian Horner was cleared this week by an internal investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate conduct', but the saga has rumbled on through the first weekend of the season.

The day after the verdict was delivered, apparent 'messages' from Horner were leaked to around 150 personnel up and down the F1 paddock, resurfacing the situation for the world champions.

Horner vehemently denies the allegations and has refused to comment on 'anonymous speculation' in the form of the supposed messages.

Christian Horner has recently been the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct

Christian Horner met with Mohammed Ben Sulayem during FP3 in Bahrain

Max Verstappen claimed pole in the first qualifying of the year in Bahrain

Media attention on Horner

Despite this, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has seen a mass of tricky questions for the 50-year-old to answer, and Horner himself was invited to a meeting with F1 and FIA bosses on Friday, according to Kravitz.

Now, the Sky Sports pundit has said that the watching eye of the media around the team this weekend has been somewhat of a 'goldfish bowl'.

"All I will say is that I've never known so much attention to be on one team in the paddock - talk about a goldfish bowl," Kravitz said during his notebook show.

"Everybody has been camped outside Red Bull, just sort of staring into the team. They've been huge crowds around them all the attention has been on them."

It remains to be seen whether or not the ongoing situation will affect the team's performance in the long term, but Max Verstappen's pole position on Friday with Horner on the pit wall suggests that the Milton Keynes-based outfit are fully focused on the season.

