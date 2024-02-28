F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing
Alpine have ruled out being joined by Mick Schumacher at any point this season in their Formula 1 operation, despite him being signed to the team as a World Endurance Championship driver.
Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are out of contract at the end of the season, but the team have ruled out giving Schumacher a chance to stake a claim on a future seat.
Should either decide to leave, they would be left with a significant role to fill at the heart of their team – one which has been filled by talented drivers for many seasons.
Next year could see one of the biggest field changes between seasons in Formula 1 history and it was all sparked by Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.
Alpine await silly season
One man who is gunning to return to the grid is Schumacher, but Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has ruled out any chance of the German testing their Formula 1 cars soon.
“No, we cannot [test Schumacher],” he said. “We don't plan because we have a reserve driver with Jack Doohan, and Mick is the Mercedes reserve driver. The contract we have with Mick is exclusively for endurance.
“We have a lot of options. Mick Schumacher is already an Alpine driver, and for the time being, we're really happy with Esteban and Pierre.
“Nobody knows when the silly season will really start. We had quite a strong input weeks ago [after Hamilton's Ferrari move] but nothing happened after.”
Schumacher last raced in Formula 1 back in 2022, after Haas brutally dropped him and left him without a seat on the grid.
He showed steady improvement during his second and last season to date – his young age could yet make him an attractive proposition to suitors like Alpine in the midfield.
