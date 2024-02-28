close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

Alpine have ruled out being joined by Mick Schumacher at any point this season in their Formula 1 operation, despite him being signed to the team as a World Endurance Championship driver.

Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are out of contract at the end of the season, but the team have ruled out giving Schumacher a chance to stake a claim on a future seat.

Should either decide to leave, they would be left with a significant role to fill at the heart of their team – one which has been filled by talented drivers for many seasons.

Next year could see one of the biggest field changes between seasons in Formula 1 history and it was all sparked by Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.

READ MORE: Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues

Mick Schumacher is a reserve driver at Mercedes besides his Alpine hypercar commitments
Alpine could be left to find another driver in 2025 if F1's silly season gets out of hand

Alpine await silly season

One man who is gunning to return to the grid is Schumacher, but Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has ruled out any chance of the German testing their Formula 1 cars soon.

“No, we cannot [test Schumacher],” he said. “We don't plan because we have a reserve driver with Jack Doohan, and Mick is the Mercedes reserve driver. The contract we have with Mick is exclusively for endurance.

“We have a lot of options. Mick Schumacher is already an Alpine driver, and for the time being, we're really happy with Esteban and Pierre.

“Nobody knows when the silly season will really start. We had quite a strong input weeks ago [after Hamilton's Ferrari move] but nothing happened after.”

Schumacher last raced in Formula 1 back in 2022, after Haas brutally dropped him and left him without a seat on the grid.

He showed steady improvement during his second and last season to date – his young age could yet make him an attractive proposition to suitors like Alpine in the midfield.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: US F1 star reveals theory over Bahrain testing issues

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Alpine Mick Schumacher Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly
F1 team handed SHOCK verdict as 'slowest' team after testing
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team handed SHOCK verdict as 'slowest' team after testing

  • Yesterday 03:57
F1 team fire back at critics over paint scheme mockery
F1 Social

F1 team fire back at critics over paint scheme mockery

  • February 13, 2024 16:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen reveals key family decision STOPPED him racing

  • Yesterday 04:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team handed SHOCK verdict as 'slowest' team after testing

  • Yesterday 03:57
F1 News & Gossip

Ford boss issues BRUTAL verdict on Horner investigation

  • Yesterday 02:57
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso reveals timeline for HUGE contract talks

  • Yesterday 01:57

Hamilton sends 'dark times' message to fans

  • Yesterday 00:57
More news

Kalender

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x