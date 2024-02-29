close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Russell hit with FRESH round of memes after pre-season photos

Russell hit with FRESH round of memes after pre-season photos

Russell hit with FRESH round of memes after pre-season photos

Russell hit with FRESH round of memes after pre-season photos

Mercedes star George Russell has started 2024 much the same way he started 2023 - by being roundly mocked on social media for a photoshoot.

Last season was one of the trickiest of Russell's career, making some avoidable mistakes and being roundly beaten by team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

But while he struggled on the track, the 26-year-old did not disappoint off of it with some brilliant internet memes across the season, including his iconic main theme pose and his head turn to the camera at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

And Russell has got the ball rolling in fine fashion for the 2024 season in a photo shoot with Mercedes.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: US F1 star reveals theory over Bahrain testing issues

George Russell has produced some iconic memes in F1
The Brit struggled on the track in 2023
But he got the ball rolling with his 2024 memes in hilarious fashion

Russell produces hilarious first 2024 meme

Posting on their official X account, Mercedes posted a picture of Russell holding his race helmet and staring into a camera lens, creating a hilarious image.

The Brackley-based team captioned it: “When you overhear someone talking about @F1 in public” followed by the eyes emoji.

Fans were quick to react to the post and express their excitement about a season that is certain to produce more brilliant Russell content.

“Is there a version with Lewis?” one user wrote.

“me when I see someone with a mercedes shirt in the street,” another said.

“Stop making George a meme, he is already the greatest walking meme of f1,” a third wrote.

READ MORE: Wolff hints at new role for Russell amid Hamilton exit

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Bahrain George Russell
Mercedes star reveals initial thoughts on W15 running
F1 Testing 2024

Mercedes star reveals initial thoughts on W15 running

  • February 23, 2024 16:57
Wolff hints at new role for Russell amid Hamilton exit
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff hints at new role for Russell amid Hamilton exit

  • February 9, 2024 16:57

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN coverage

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Russell hit with FRESH round of memes after pre-season photos

  • Yesterday 02:57
Latest F1 News

Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

  • Yesterday 18:15
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

  • Yesterday 05:57
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen reveals key family decision STOPPED him racing

  • Yesterday 04:57
More news

Kalender

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x