Russell hit with FRESH round of memes after pre-season photos

Mercedes star George Russell has started 2024 much the same way he started 2023 - by being roundly mocked on social media for a photoshoot.

Last season was one of the trickiest of Russell's career, making some avoidable mistakes and being roundly beaten by team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

But while he struggled on the track, the 26-year-old did not disappoint off of it with some brilliant internet memes across the season, including his iconic main theme pose and his head turn to the camera at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

And Russell has got the ball rolling in fine fashion for the 2024 season in a photo shoot with Mercedes.

George Russell has produced some iconic memes in F1

The Brit struggled on the track in 2023

But he got the ball rolling with his 2024 memes in hilarious fashion

Russell produces hilarious first 2024 meme

Posting on their official X account, Mercedes posted a picture of Russell holding his race helmet and staring into a camera lens, creating a hilarious image.

The Brackley-based team captioned it: “When you overhear someone talking about @F1 in public” followed by the eyes emoji.

When you overhear someone talking about @F1 in public 👀 pic.twitter.com/6FFiynhikS — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 26, 2024

Fans were quick to react to the post and express their excitement about a season that is certain to produce more brilliant Russell content.

“Is there a version with Lewis?” one user wrote.

“me when I see someone with a mercedes shirt in the street,” another said.

“Stop making George a meme, he is already the greatest walking meme of f1,” a third wrote.

