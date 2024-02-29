F1 team gives KEY 2026 Audi update amid pull-out fears

Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has eased fears that Audi may be reconsidering their commitment to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

A string of managerial changes at the German manufacturer have sparked fears that they may reconsider their commitment to Sauber.

The efforts have been led by CEO and former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl as the team builds its infrastructure and employee base.

It would be a shame to be denied a chance to see Audi on the F1 grid, especially after seeing the efforts of Andretti-Cadillac fall apart just a few weeks ago.

Valtteri Bottas drives Sauber's 2024 challenger at Bahrain

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is the current team principal at Sauber

Alunni Bravi: There is a strong commitment

But, Sauber boss Alunni Bravi has eased fears that the move may not happen, telling motorsport.com that:

“There is a strong commitment from the Audi Group at all levels. We always said that the decision to enter into F1 was not based on a decision of single individuals but was based on the decision of the management board of Audi.

“And it's then been confirmed by the advisory board of Audi and the supervisory board of VW Group. So, the commitment is there.

“The project is proceeding according to the timeline and the agreed governance between shareholders. The dynamic within the board is not for us to comment on. But what we know is that we have a strong support,” he concluded.

Sauber’s current sponsorship with Stake has already kicked up a fuss in 2024, with the team having to change names between certain events in 2024 to avoid falling foul of certain laws.

They will be hoping to improve their performance this year, and finish in a better position than the ninth in the constructors’ championship they achieved in 2023, which isn’t a true reflection of their potential.

