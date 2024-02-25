Horner F1 rival discusses 'unwanted' Red Bull investigation

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that the allegations that Christian Horner is currently facing as Red Bull team principal are 'extremely serious'.

The Brit is the subject of an internal investigation following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by De Telegraaf.

READ MORE: Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues

While the hearing is ongoing, Horner is staying on as team principal with the world champions, and was present at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

During the press conferences in Sakhir, Brown gave his thoughts, stating that it is of the upmost importance that Red Bull deal with it quickly and properly.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Brown: Horner allegations extremely serious

Brown used the opportunity to speak of the standards that are set at McLaren, and why they are so important to him and his team.

“Well the allegations are extremely serious,” Brown told media during a press conference during day two of testing.

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence following BLOCKBUSTER Ferrari switch

Zak Brown is the CEO of McLaren Racing

“McLaren holds themselves and all the men and women at McLaren to the highest standards. Obviously, diversity and equality and inclusion are extremely important to us, our partners, to everyone in Formula 1.

"As FIA and Formula 1 has said, they need to handle it swiftly because I don’t believe these are the type of headlines that Formula 1 wants or needs at this time," the McLaren chief continued.

"I just think it’s important that it’s handled in a transparent way in which there is no doubt and no doubt whatsoever that it has been handled appropriately and whatever the conclusion is that that conclusion is handled in an appropriate, transparent manner."

READ MORE: Legendary TV broadcaster BLASTS F1 over Andretti bid failure