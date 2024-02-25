Sainz meeting with Red Bull during F1 testing revealed

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's father - Carlos Sainz Sr - was spotted meeting with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Helmut Marko at the first day of testing in Bahrain.

Sainz will leave Maranello at the end of the season to make way for Lewis Hamilton, after his stunning switch to the Italian team from 2025 onwards.

The shock move has sent the driver market into chaos and with 13 drivers out of contract by the end of 2024, fans and pundits have been left guessing what the grid will look like come next season.

Sainz has been a name linked with numerous teams on the grid, including a move to Audi for 2026, but the meeting between his father and Red Bull’s hierarchy throws another sensational rumour into the mix.

Sainz Snr spotted meeting Horner and Marko

A post on X showed a picture of what appears to be Sainz Sr having a meeting with Red Bull boss Horner and technical director Marko during the first day of testing in Sakhir, sparking debates as to whether Sainz is being considered for a move to the defending champions.

Sergio Perez has been heavily linked with a move away from the team, and an image circulated online of him having discussions with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

it's the first day back and we already got this wtf pic.twitter.com/LL2nUvYcyj — clara (@leclercsletters) February 21, 2024

With the Silver Arrows also looking for a new driver after Hamilton’s departure, fans were sent into a frenzy over the idea of Perez in a Mercedes.

“No [because] Checo to Merc would be wild,” wrote one user.

“Y’all…this is how rumours get started! Next years line up will be interesting…” said another.

Silly season has started already, in fact it's already in full swing, it seems.

