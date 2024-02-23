Sky F1 pundit reveals 'tricks' in RB20 design

Ted Kravitz has identified some 'hidden tricks' that Red Bull have put in their 2024 car.

Red Bull have hinted that they are considering a 'zeropod' design, of the like which Mercedes scrapped last season.

With many teams taking inspiration from the RB19, the defending champions strayed away from its dominant design and instead go with a Mercedes-style ‘zeropod.

And Kravitz explained how that and also the front wing will work for the team across the season.

The RB20 features some radical differences from their 2023 season

The car has some Mercedes-style sidepod that were tried and scrapped by the silver arrows

Ted Kravitz discussed the changes as the Red Bull took to the track in Bahrain

Kravitz discusses Red Bull 'hidden tricks'

Speaking from the pit line during the Wednesday morning test session in Bahrain, the reporter took a keen interest in the front wing, as a panel of carbon fibre at the end that was expected to be gone, was still on the car.

“Just below that sticker which says Red Bull Racing (on the nose), everyone was expecting that panel of carbon fibre to be a trick and to be removed,” he said.

“And for there to be just a join between the nose and that second main plane on the front wing. Well not so. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not there, it’s just they haven’t actually shown us what the real nose looks like.

“If the real nose does look like that going into the race in a week’s time, I’ll be surprised but nothing’s impossible.”

Kravitz then went on to discuss the radical new sidepod design.

“There is the vertical sidepod entry, but actually there’s a hidden sidepod air intake, just up stream of the ‘O’ of Oracle on the sidepod.

“It’s even more buried. Do you remember last year they had the underbite effectively, for the sidepod entry? So the hole was above and then it sort of went down into the sidepod.

“Well they’ve flipped that. They’ve reversed that, they’ve turned it on its head. So actually now, it’s kind of an overbite. The top of the sidepod sticks out and then the underneath is where they’re taking in air for the radiators, to cool them.”

