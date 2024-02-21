New date suggested for Horner verdict amid Red Bull investigation

The conclusion of the investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner may be reached as early as the upcoming week.

Currently under an internal investigation by the team for alleged 'inappropriate behavior,' the 50-year-old has vehemently denied the accusations.

Horner continued to assert his innocence when publicly addressing the matter for the first time at the RB20 launch on Thursday.

Red Bull revealed that their Austrian parent company, Red Bull GmbH, had appointed a independent barrister to investigate the matter and on February 9, Horner had a meeting with the King’s Counsel at an undisclosed location in London, where he faced up to ten hours of interrogation.

Christian Horner is subject to an internal investigation by Red Bull for 'alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'

The investigations were reported to last until the first race of the season in Bahrain

Horner has vowed to continue in his role and completely denies the allegations

Horner investigations could meet end next week

It had been suggested that the investigations would continue into pre-season testing in Bahrain and that they could even go on until the first race of the season later this month.

However, it has been reported by The Times that Red Bull have a desire to accelerate the process as they look to end the disruption, as well as the uncertainty surrounding Horner’s future.

The team boss, who has been with the team since they joined the sport in 2005, has vowed to continue in his role as the investigations continue and has insisted he has ‘huge support’ from his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

There had also been reports that Horner had fell out with three-time world champion and Red Bull main driver Max Verstappen over the situation, but he and the Dutchman have also debunked this, stating that their relationship is ‘like normal.’

