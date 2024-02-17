Horner admits 'distraction' concerns over Red Bull investigation

Christian Horner has insisted that he's trying to focus on the upcoming season, even as an investigation into accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour' create an uneasy atmosphere among fans.

Those allegations, first reported by De Telegraaf, have become a media focus ahead of the upcoming season - with Horner finally addressing them in public this week.

Horner is staying on as team principal while the investigation - which could take some time - is taking place, and has vowed to clear his name.

He was present at the team's season launch, in which their 2024 challenger was finally revealed to fans after weeks of speculation, including from their superstar driver Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Horner’s Red Bull hearing set over 'inappropriate behaviour’ allegations

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner investigation ongoing

Now, Horner has spoken out about the investigation at his first public appearance since allegations were made against him.

The Brit has revealed how he is attempting to still keep his attentions focused on the team's title defence, rather than getting caught up in what Helmut Marko called 'turbulence'.

“Obviously, inevitably there has been a distraction, but the team are very together and, you know, everybody's focused on the season ahead," he said.

“So it's been very much business as normal and, yeah, the support has been fantastic.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead, as it has been business as normal. Obviously, there is an investigation that I'm obviously complying with fully. But that is very much going on in the background, whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

READ MORE: F1 boss makes BOLD Ricciardo prediction ahead of new season