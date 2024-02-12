Ferrari use Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce to send important message

Ferrari have jumped on the (very full) Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift bandwagon to send their fans an important reminder ahead of an event this week.

The Scuderia launch their 2024 challenger on Tuesday, hoping to provide more positive momentum before Lewis Hamilton's arrival in 2025.

Incidentally, the car will be the final one that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team - at least for the time being - before Hamilton takes his place alongside Charles Leclerc.

With the ongoing debate around car liveries becoming too alike and 'half-finished' - as Martin Brundle so eloquently put it - Ferrari will need to get it right in order to avoid the social media backlash that other teams have faced.

A number of teams have been called out for their monotone, darker designs

Alpine unveiled two similar car liveries at their launch, confusing fans

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Taylor Swift's love interest helps Ferrari with launch reminder

Now, they have themselves taken to X to provide a reminder to fans that their car unveiling is in fact coming up very soon, with Super Bowl winners Kelce and Andy Reid forming a very topical post.

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claimed their second successive Super Bowl success at the weekend, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling match.

Pop icon Swift was in attendance and swiftly (sorry) made her way down to the pitch at full-time to embrace her boyfriend Kelce and celebrate his team's success.

Although Swift didn't make an appearance on Ferrari's X page, it might have been just about the only place she hasn't been seen over the last 24 hours or so.

Us reminding everyone our car launch is tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/BhoUhxHpd7 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 12, 2024

