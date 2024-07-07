close global

Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP

Ferrari fans had reason to be excited after the British Grand Prix, but not because of anything their current drivers or race strategists did during the 52 laps at Silverstone.

Carlos Sainz could only manage to finish fifth in showery conditions in England, while Charles Leclerc was the victim of another strategy blunder from the Scuderia to end up out of the points in P14.

Ferrari supporters had something else to cheer, though, as future driver Lewis Hamilton recorded his first race win since 2021. The current Mercedes driver will join the Italian team for the 2025 season and showed his permanent class with a deserved victory on his home circuit.

That whet a lot of appetites for what next season could bring as Hamilton will join Leclerc in the iconic red overalls, with many Ferrari fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - excited for what the future will bring.

The victory for Hamilton was his 104th overall as well as his 199th podium, leaving Ferrari supporters optimistic he will add to both of those tallies when he changes team for next season.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 104th race win
Ferrari remain second in the constructors' championship

Ferrari fans excited as Hamilton wins British GP

