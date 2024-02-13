Ex F1 boss backs stunning return for Vettel

Ex-Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has encouraged Toto Wolff to consider four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to fill the gap which will be left by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season.

Hamilton announced at the start of the month that he will make the move to Ferrari in 2025, stunning the paddock and leaving Mercedes scrambling around for a replacement.

Many different names have been mentioned in speculation surrounding Mercedes' choice, with Carlos Sainz perhaps the front-runner given the fact that it would be a straightforward swap with Ferrari.

Jordan - who used to own his own team and has dealt with some high-profile personalities - believes that Vettel could be brought in to steady the ship at Mercedes.

The German retired in 2022 but is still only 36, and has not ruled out a return to the sport.

Sebastian Vettel shares a good relationship with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been linked with Lewis Hamilton's vacant Mercedes seat from 2025

Lewis Hamilton's shock move will directly impact Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

Vettel's Mercedes option

Four-time world champion Vettel seemingly still had a lot to give when he walked away from F1, but suffering two seasons at an underperforming Aston Martin team following being axed from Ferrari left him with not too many options.

While Wolff has played down speculation linking Vettel with the team, Jordan believes that a Michael Schumacher-style return could be a possibility for Mercedes in the short term.

“If it was me, and the way that Formula 1 is progressing, I would look at Vettel," he told the Formula for Success podcast. "I think it’s a good choice.

"It makes sense for Mercedes [to have a] German driver in the car, so I think Vettel has to be in the frame because of the major German contact.

"We know what happened with Michael before," Jordan argued citing Schumacher's return to the grid with Mercedes in 2010. "He left Ferrari, where did he go to? Back to Mercedes, so that’s a possibility.”

