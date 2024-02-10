Las Vegas Grand Prix announce SPECIAL new paint scheme for 2024

The Las Vegas Grand Prix have joined Formula 1 teams in announcing a brand-new livery this week as part of a promotion push.

The event, which started on the wrong foot last year after spectators were denied access to Friday practice sessions, is set to host its second race in 2024.

The reason for the lack of Friday action was a manhole cover that had become loose, before being collected by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Vegas join teams in livery reveal

By the time the relevant safety checks were completed, it was too late to permit fans to view the racing action, forcing them to be sent home before the second practice session could start.

No refunds were given, causing uproar among fans and creating more work for the organisers to do with that fresh in the mind of customers heading into 2024.

The new livery consists of a lot more paint than most of the new Formula 1 cars released this week do – with exposed carbon fibre something of the norm nowadays.

