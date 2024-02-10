HISTORIC MLB franchise to feature in Drive to Survive-style documentary

The latest sport (and team) to be picked out for a Drive to Survive-style Netflix documentary are Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox.

Netflix announced this week that, in association with MLB Studios, they will be documenting the whole of the storied franchise's 2024 campaign, from Fenway Park all across the league.

The docuseries will be released in 2025, marking the first time ever that Netflix has followed an MLB team across the whole season.

It has taken just over three years for original discussion to blossom into the finalised project, which will include access to players, coaches and executives from Spring Training until the end of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

Netflix expand on their sporting audience

Red Sox Chief Marketing Officer Adam Grossman told the MLB website: “It wasn't necessarily going to be about the Red Sox.

"It was just more of the importance of getting baseball into this medium, these sort of doc series and global platform opportunities.

“MLB took some time to concept,” he said. “What would make the most sense from a baseball standpoint, from the industry standpoint? Is it leagues, is it players, multiple teams or specific teams? It could go so many different ways.

“And over the course of the year, I think what they landed on was that it would probably be best -- given the nature of the grind of a season -- to feature one team. Then the question was, what team would do it?”

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix