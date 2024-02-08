Ferrari has finally powered up its 2024 car just a week before its launch, as we approach the start of the new season.

The Scuderia have been the story of the pre-season thus far, but not for their car - having signed Lewis Hamilton to a multi-year contract which will start in 2025.

Having finished the 2023 season on a strong note, the team are continuing to go from strength to strength every day in their pursuit of the dominant Red Bull team.

Now without a world championship of any form in over 15 years, the Scuderia are now desperate to bring home a crown for the Tifosi to enjoy.

Ferrari will be keen to fight at the front alongside Red Bull in 2024

Carlos Sainz will leave the Ferrari team after the conclusion of the 2024 season

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari ahead of the start of the 2025 season

The SF24 fires up in Maranello

The SF24 will be manned by Charles Leclerc, who recently signed his own contract extension taking him through to at least 2026 with the team, and Carlos Sainz, who is currently without a Formula 1 drive beyond this season.

In a video posted on X, which has received over 12,000 likes, the SF24 can be heard being fired up for the first time.

Ferrari added: “A wake-up call, with a difference. The SF-24 fires up for the first time!”

