Ferrari reveal F1 2024 car detail in online video
F1 News
Ferrari has finally powered up its 2024 car just a week before its launch, as we approach the start of the new season.
The Scuderia have been the story of the pre-season thus far, but not for their car - having signed Lewis Hamilton to a multi-year contract which will start in 2025.
Having finished the 2023 season on a strong note, the team are continuing to go from strength to strength every day in their pursuit of the dominant Red Bull team.
Now without a world championship of any form in over 15 years, the Scuderia are now desperate to bring home a crown for the Tifosi to enjoy.
The SF24 fires up in Maranello
The SF24 will be manned by Charles Leclerc, who recently signed his own contract extension taking him through to at least 2026 with the team, and Carlos Sainz, who is currently without a Formula 1 drive beyond this season.
In a video posted on X, which has received over 12,000 likes, the SF24 can be heard being fired up for the first time.
Ferrari added: “A wake-up call, with a difference. The SF-24 fires up for the first time!”
A wake-up call, with a difference 👀— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 6, 2024
The SF-24 fires up for the first time! ❤️#SF24 pic.twitter.com/r0m6VZVo9E
