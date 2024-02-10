Steiner fires 'FAILURE' at former boss after firing

Guenther Steiner hit out at Haas F1 owner Gene Haas for failing to adapt to the sport's changes in regulations.

Steiner joined Haas in 2014, and held the role of team principal from their Formula 1 entry in 2016 until he was unceremoniously let go ahead of the 2024 season.

The 58-year-old become almost the face of the team for his personality – which came across incredibly strongly in Netflix’s documentary series Drive to Survive – and his exciting plan for the team, which helped them comfortably continue to operate in the midfield.

But after finishing last in the constructors’ championship in 2023 with just 12 points, Haas made the decision not to renew Steiner’s contract and he was replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

Guenther Steiner was sacked following the 2023 season and replaced by Ayao Komatsu

Haas finished last in the constructors' championship in 2023

Steiner fires back at Gene Haas failure

Speaking with Auto Motorsport, Steiner hit back at his former boss Gene Haas, as he believed that the team’s failure was down to his unwillingness to change the team’s model of preserving their budget under the new cost cap.

While teams around them have changed their infrastructure, Haas did not and ultimately left them operating below the budget cap and created a conflict of interest between Steiner and the team’s hierarchy.

"I wanted to invest in the team, he didn't,” said Steiner.

“We simply had different views on how things should proceed.”

"The way the team was set up, you couldn't ask for much more. This is not a criticism of the team, but the reality. The budget cap has completely changed Formula 1. Old structures no longer work.

“McLaren, Williams, Alpha Tauri have been investing for two years in the infrastructure so that they have more budget for the operational business. If you don't follow suit, you can't expect to be able to keep up."

