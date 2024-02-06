Andretti DEFIANT in response to F1 snub

Andretti Cadillac have issued a strong response to Formula 1's decision to refuse them a place on the grid.

Hopes were raised last year when the FIA approved their bid to move onto the next stage, but their hopes were dashed early this year.

The American had been getting their operations firmly underway, 120 people working for the team and a concept car was reportedly in the works.

But at one of the final steps before entry, Formula One Management (FOM) decided to reject their bid after failing to see the value the team would bring to the rest of the grid and the sport in general.

Andretti Cadillac had approval from the FIA to join the grid back in October

But FOM made the decision to reject their bid to become the 11th team

Andretti issue strong response to F1 rejection

In an official statement, Andretti hit back at the decision and thanked fans for their support as their work continues behind the scenes.

“Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents,” the statement wrote.

“Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organisations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world’s best.

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace.

“Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”

