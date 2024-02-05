First F1 team unveil 2024 car ahead of season

Haas have become the first team to reveal their 2024 challenger, the first without legendary team principal Guenther Steiner.

Steiner was removed from his position last month, following a 2023 season where the team finished bottom of the constructors' championship.

He's been replaced by Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu, who has been working alongside Steiner at the team since their inception in F1 back in 2016.

Komatsu has already stated how he attempts to go about turning the outfit's fortunes around, and will be looking to impress team owner Gene Haas, whose high ambitions ultimately led to Steiner's downfall.

Now, the first car of Komatsu's leadership has been revealed, with a very similar livery design to that of their 2023 challenger.

They have also revealed the name of the car, which will be known as the VF-24, in a series of posts on social media.

The announcement may have got slightly lost in the huge news of the week that has seen Lewis Hamilton ditch his Mercedes team to sign a contract with Ferrari, which will come into force in 2025.

Nonetheless, Komatsu is very excited by the prospect of their 2024 challenger, revealing in a statement:

“We’re realistic about our expectations for the VF-24 to start but it’s still an exciting moment in any Formula 1 season to showcase the car," he said.

Take a look around our new livery for the 2024 season 🇺🇸#HaasF1 #VF24 pic.twitter.com/UUQiebJNTj — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 2, 2024

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us to make progress and increase our performance but everyone here is highly motivated and eager to get on track with the VF-24.

"I know we’ll be maximizing our time in Bahrain with all the various items we need to push through. Bottom line, we can’t wait to get going and get the season underway.”

