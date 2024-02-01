Hamilton held 'social meetings' with Ferrari boss before STUNNING move

Reports have suggested that years of meetings between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari chairman John Elkann may have let to the former's shock move to the Scuderia.

39-year-old Hamilton will join the historic team in 2025, exercising the break clause in the contract he signed just months ago.

Despite signing a new two-year deal with the Brackley-based team last August, it appears as though that contract included the option to go elsewhere after one year, an option that Hamilton has made use of.

It will mean a partnership between one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport, and the most iconic team on the F1 grid, as well as the mouthwatering prospect of a team-mate battle between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season

It appears Fred Vasseur has managed to poach the services of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton

It means that Carlos Sainz will be without a seat in F1 from 2025 as it stands

Hamilton's secret Ferrari meetings

Now, it has been alleged by BBC Sport that Hamilton and Elkann have often shared social occasions together, where the Brit's F1 future is likely to have been discussed.

Hamilton reportedly rejected Elkann's offer of a Ferrari seat before signing his contract with Mercedes, but it looks as though he has now back-tracked on that decision.

"The Hamilton deal has happened quickly," the BBC reported. "Ferrari were in negotiations over a contract extension with Carlos Sainz, whose deal runs out at the end of this season.

"But Ferrari president John Elkann then discovered that Hamilton was a possibility and moved to secure his signature. The two are friends and have met each other socially on a number of occasions in recent years."

