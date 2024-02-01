close global

Stunning Hamilton move could come in for 2024 season

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton could make his surprise move to Ferrari even sooner than expected, according to a new report in the Italian media.

Major newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport report that the switch, which is broadly expected to happen for the 2025 season, could happen even sooner.

The move will shake up the Formula 1 landscape whether it comes today or in a year from now, but the report from Gazzetta, which claims 'the seven-time world champion would arrive in Maranello in 2025, but it is not excluded that the coup could be brought forward even by a season', could even have title implications.

While it's expected that Red Bull will be the dominant team once again in 2024, Hamilton would be joining the only team who managed to take a race victory off Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez last season.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for STUNNING F1 move to rival for 2025

Hamilton move shakes F1

Confirmation of the switch is expected to come as early as Thursday afternoon, meaning that fans won't have to wait too long to find out when Hamilton will be racing in Ferrari red.

If, as broadly reported, the move doesn't go through until 2025 then this will be Carlos Sainz's last season with the Scuderia.

The Spaniard's contract is up at the end of the 2024 season, which had already led to speculation over his future. Some reports over the last year have linked Sainz with a seat driving for the 2026 Audi entry, although it's unclear who he'll now race for in 2025.

The news has shaken the F1 paddock, with teams and drivers alike scrambling for updates to see where one of the great drivers in the sport's history will be racing.

READ MORE: F1 2024 driver line-up: Full grid confirmed

