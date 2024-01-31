Verstappen reveals WEIRD thing he doesn't like

Max Verstappen is one of the most popular targets for brands looking to sponsor a Formula 1 driver, but any headphone brands might want to swerve him.

That's because Verstappen has unexpectedly revealed that listening to music is pretty much the last thing he wants to do during a race weekend or even when he is training - despite having sung an Elvis classic after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen sang an Elvis song after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen admits he avoids music on Formula 1 weekends and when he is training

Max Verstappen blocks out the noise

That's in stark contrast to many drivers on the grid, who have pre-race playlists, train while listening to music or in some cases even dive into a recording studio to lay down some work.

Speaking recently to Formule 1 magazine, he opened up on his general non-interest when it comes to listening to music.

He said: "Not much. I hardly ever listen to music. Not even for a race. I know other athletes do that, to relax or recharge. I personally don't have that need at all.

“I sometimes play music in the car when I have to go somewhere, but that's about it. No, not even during training or during boring, mind-numbing endurance runs.

“For example, I hate wearing earplugs when running. I find it terribly inconvenient to carry anything at all. I also take off bracelets or my watch. The only things I wear are my clothes, which seems sensible to me, haha.”

